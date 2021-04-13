The pace of life is increasing. Although a true end to the pandemic may be months (or more) away, the impression that the worst is over is widespread. The busyness that seemed to consume most of us before the pandemic is returning. Events are being scheduled, stores and restaurants are extending hours, and vacations are being booked. It’s easy to get swept along as some invisible finger pushes “fast forward.” What a contrast with last April.
Now is the time to keep your finger on “pause” a moment longer. Although it is natural to be excited at the prospect of enjoying things you have been unable to, the idea of a “return to normal” is not one we should wholly embrace – at least not unexamined.
What does a satisfying pace of life feel like for you? Are there things you enjoyed during the pandemic? Many families enjoyed spending more time together without the pressure to rush to a scheduled activity. Many of my friends cherished low-key holidays at home and fewer evenings spent at business events.
How will you make room in post-pandemic life for the pursuits that enriched your life during this dark time? Did you experience moments of clarity about what you might want to change when life opened back up again?
What business or healthcare accommodations made life easier, more efficient and accessible? Many in the disabled community have expressed joy being able to attend shows and concerts remotely, and more easily set up virtual business meetings when remote became the norm. Although Zoom fatigue is real, it is beneficial that a large swath of adults and children are now accustomed to doing business and education via technology.
I am drafting three columns. In the first are things from the “old life” I wish to resume: enjoying a restaurant in person and spending time with friends – things I value and plan to prioritize better. In the second column are “pandemic lessons” I wish to carry forward: my Sunday bubble bath and self-pep-talk has not just kept me going, it made me stronger and happier. The third column is new opportunities. I imagine things like a Wichita Symphony Orchestra that performs outdoors and provides robust digital content, increasing accessibility and deepening the experience.
For many, the pandemic has not been a quiet retreat. There has been unemployment and underemployment, health complications, mental health challenges, isolation, lack of access to childcare, and more. It is understandable if you don’t see much to reclaim from the pandemic. But this is a crossroads where we have a window of time before our habits are re-entrenched to examine the lives we wish to lead – together, and apart – and make more conscious choices. If we want to be busy, let’s be busy for the right reasons. I am fine with slowing down – to fit in a bit of gardening and a few bubble baths.
