As a kid, I often felt like I was on an island. My friends mostly lived in neighborhoods with other kids their age – built-in friends, teammates, sparring partners, etc.
My family, on the other hand, lived about a half-mile out of town. Not in the country really, but far enough out that we didn’t really have neighbors. This allowed for all sorts of fun for me and my two brothers, exploring down by the creek, riding go karts in the backyard and just being boisterous, loud and active.
The only thing that was missing was a community. And in the suburbs, I think all of us risk losing the idea of community altogether, as it’s sometimes replaced by a world we view through the windshield, only stopping in places we know – work, school, church or home.
Sure, friends and family can serve as a small tribe, but community has to be something bigger. It’s the hundred-plus people who know you, support you and rely on you. And in exchange, you can rely on them.
In cities, these communities are made up of your neighborhood, your apartment building or maybe your local restaurant, bar or coffee shop.
For many, churches are a prime example of this community. In suburban America, they’re often our only choice.
But churches have their limitations, as well. For one, not everyone feels welcome in the traditional church environment. And because churches are often formed around a specific belief system, you risk creating a community that looks more or less just like yourself – not very diverse in its beliefs, backgrounds or goals. It all just depends on what you’re looking for in a community.
I wasn’t sure what I was looking for, which is probably for the best, because my idea of community would never come close to the one we found at Jane’s Landing in Mulvane.
We started as customers, but became fast friends with the owner and the other baristas and regulars. My wife soon got a part-time job there, as well.
We didn’t know it at the time, but we were building our very own community – a group of people who know us, care about us and rely on us to care for them. We didn’t set out to build a tribe. We just fell into one.
Today’s world is so focused on virtual connections that it often forgets about real ones. It’s no wonder many of us feel so alone, disconnected and isolated.
If you’re feeling this way, just know that there’s a community out there waiting for you – even if you’re far from your nearest neighbor or church.
