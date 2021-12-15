Whether you are a fan of the black and yellow, crimson and blue, or purple and white, you can’t deny that in-state rivalry games draw a lot of attention and carry quite a bit of significance.
I doubt a national audience really understood the weight or hype of the Kansas State-Wichita State game on Dec. 5. Likewise, I doubt a national viewer cares about the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas and K-State because of the lackluster numbers the Wildcats have historically produced against the Jayhawks.
The biggest talking points for the national media that have come out of the matchup the last couple of years was the “Sunflower Smackdown” brawl that transpired on Jan. 21, 2020, or Kansas guard Svi Mykhailiuk’s missed travel on a layup to defeat the Wildcats at the buzzer in 2017. For the Jayhawks, it was one of the few runs that ended in a score either on the court or the football field in 2017.
For ESPN, it is simply a game that can be buried among the several contests available on its streaming service, but that is a whole different column. Yes, seeing a game on ESPN+ or even ESPNU dulls down the matchup for the national viewer, but it still has a heck of a lot of importance to fans in the respective state.
In what I have heard about the KSU-Wichita State game, the atmosphere at Intrust Bank Arena was electric. It was a game that could have dropped in interest quickly with the contest falling on an NFL Sunday, but it seemed like both schools had good representation.
I was a little concerned about the overall interest of a rivalry with K-State among the Shocker faithful because the Wildcats have not impressed on the court the last couple of seasons. However, it turned out to be one of the more anticipated pre-conference games of the year.
Those kinds of atmospheres are what rivalry games are all about, and it ended up being a pretty great game. You could hear the passion in the postgame press conferences, especially from Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown.
I believe we need more in-state or former conference opponent matchups, and it should be something athletic directors and coaches seek out consistently. It gives the fans a marquee, in-state game to get excited about.
Unfortunately, Kansas seems a little upset about the March Madness game against Wichita State in 2015. Still, if the program ever steps down from the pedestal it has created, I believe that a home and home with the Shockers would be pretty dang exciting for a lot of people. Even a series split between Intrust Bank and the T-Mobile Center would be good too.
The Jayhawks have only faced Wichita State 15 times in their illustrious history. Kansas holds a 12-3 record, but two of the three losses to the Shockers have come in the NCAA tournament.
I will credit Kansas for working through some serious challenges to bring back the Border War with Mizzou, and I am very excited to see how the rest of those matchups turn out. But the Jayhawks haven’t been able to slate the Shockers in the regular season since 1993.
I feel like there are a lot of people around Kansas that are itching to see the two teams face off again. For some, it might be an opportunity to humble a friend who won’t shut up about 2015 or a chance to shock the self-proclaimed owners of the game of basketball in back-to-back meetings.
With all the conference realignment talk, nothing is guaranteed anymore, and Kansas could try to move on to the Big Ten at some point. Regardless of what happens, I hope athletic directors will install or keep more yearly rivalry games in the early-season schedule. It is much easier to generate fan interest and creates atmospheres that players and coaches alike will benefit from in March.
