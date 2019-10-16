The headline can’t be possible. There is just simply no way.
In the week leading up to our son’s birthday on October 13, the reminiscing was flowing rampantly through our house. We’ve spent some time putting away the clothes that are too small and the toys that don’t seem as popular anymore.
While the road has been smoother of late as a young father, that has not always been true.
In the 12-18 months leading up to my son’s birth, I dealt with and can still see varying degrees of hypochondria. It’s challenging to admit that in a public forum, but I also believe it’s important that we confront this fear as it tries to envelop us.
Story about skin cancer? Must have it. Friend’s brother is diagnosed with leukemia? When is it coming for me? Family has diabetes history? It’s destined to strike me. Heart attacks? It’s only a matter of time.
It might sound silly to some, but it can truly cripple you. Prior to these feelings, I had no concept of what a panic attack was nor did I realize how many times one person could pull up medical studies online so quickly.
It’s a sometimes hopeless feeling and it’s difficult to know how to or where to turn.
Yet as I sat and watched my son open his presents
with the help of his cousins, I realized a bigger picture
in play.
Make no mistake about it, it’s easy to wonder how many birthdays you’ll get to see. I’ve talked to multiple peers that wonder if they’ll get to see their kids grow up or vice versa. While it might seem like an odd question to ask at such a joyous time, I’ve become a firm believer in that it’s not a number that I need to know.
Through countless rounds of prayer and petition, I’ve come to understand the joy and beauty that each day brings. From sitting and watching my son’s eyes get big at the size of colored blocks or seeing him stuff his cheeks full of bananas and eggs, every moment is worth celebrating.
I still shake my head in amazement, remembering the nights where I’d lay awake and wonder when I’d receive my diagnosis of a serious disease, but those days have thankfully dwindled. This might seem borderline illogical to some, but it’s a monster worth tackling.
As day No. 366 begins, join me in embracing the opportunities given and not allowing anxiety to stop some of life’s most precious moments.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.