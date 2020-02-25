After the 2018 Bond passed, planning, enhancements, and construction across the district have been in full swing. We have started to see beneficial additions including storm shelters, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) playground equipment, expanded classroom spaces and more.
In the midst of the excitement of new projects, many students, families and staff will be impacted by changes. Earlier this fall, transition committees were formed in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year to help make the transition as seamless as possible. One of the goals was to discuss/plan activities for those impacted by the boundary changes, the closing of Pleasantview Elementary and the opening of Stone Creek Elementary.
Transition Committees helped collaboratively plan and provide input on items to prepare for the changes. Committees were focused on Pleasantview, Students and Families, Staff, Curricular, Equipment and Technology, and Moving and Logistics. A transition timeline can be viewed under “Transition Plans” at www.derbyschools.com/bond. As more details are established information will be added under this link. Below are a few specific highlights I’d like to share so you can save the dates on your calendar.
- Virtual tour videos have been created of all schools and are available on our district website.
- An Address Locator Tool is available at www.derbyschools.com and reflects the 2020-2021 boundaries.
- Current enrolled in-district kindergarten-7th grade families received mailed communication with their assigned building for the 2020-2021 school year.
- The Pleasantview Open House for students, families, and community is scheduled for Saturday, May 2 from 2-5 p.m. An artwork memory book to capture painted murals in the building is being created and will be provided to current families and staff. It will also be available at the Open House.
- Open House for families to tour elementary buildings on Thursday, May 7 from 5:30-7 p.m.
- A recommendation was made from this committee to allow time (1.5 days) for staff who will be moving to pack items at the elementary level and allow staff members not moving to assist others who will be changing classrooms and/or schools. The Board of Education approved elementary students’ last day at the elementary level only to a full day on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
We appreciate the work of these committee members to help our students, families, and staff make a smooth transition!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.