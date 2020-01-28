In 1982, executives at Johnson and Johnson faced a crisis: someone had poisoned their Tylenol product, leading to seven deaths.
In short order, management swung into action, recalling all bottles and getting in front of the story with the media and the way it was “framed.” They also worked to quickly roll out new tamper-proof packaging and invested millions of dollars in safety measures. The brand was saved and their handling of the situation became a textbook case in crisis management at business schools.
Seems the Boeing brass missed that class.
Boeing now is embroiled in its 737 Max mess, one that affects millions of people, including Spirit AeroSystems employees here in Derby.
The company, which has about 12,000 employees, has laid off 2,800 workers because of the plane’s grounding. It’s estimated that 1,000 Spirit workers live in Derby, some of whom are no doubt without a job. And then there’s the public relations fallout. The brand is certainly damaged.
It didn’t have to be this way.
Boeing could have, of course, taken the needed steps before the plane was even sold by ensuring that it worked to solve all its handling issues and properly train pilots to fly the new plane. But there was a rush to make money.
Ironically, the Max’s intent was to save a few dollars on fuel and more “operating efficiency.”
It did anything but. One estimate is that the cost to the company and airlines will be a staggering $21.5 billion.
So given that the planes were out there – then two crashed – what should Boeing have done? Immediately, Boeing executives should have apologized, then announced they were grounding the fleet to investigate the issue with a panel of experts, along with the FAA.
And they should even have insisted that the FAA be more independent and pro-active than it is, and it’s well known that the FAA and industry have had too close of a relationship.
Even if the problem wasn’t immediately clear, the signal would be that they were exercising what public safety officials say is an “abundance of caution,” always a positive move.
They needed to control the story’s narrative. Well, they didn’t.
In fact, just days after the second crash, more than 40 nations grounded the jets – and the reaction from Boeing was defensive.
The CEO even called the President to say the planes were “still safe.” On top of that, it took the company almost a month to apologize. As months rolled by, the damage took its toll and we are where we are today with the fleet still grounded.
And who wants to fly on one now?
One poll discovered that 41 percent of Americans would not fly on a Max until it was in service for at least a half a year with no incidents. Certainly, one more crash of a Max due to its design would put an end to it.
Now, Boeing must not only ensure that the plane is safe, it needs a savvy PR campaign to make up for the damage and the way it mishandled the situation.
When – or if – it comes back, it will require something dramatic, including a possible name change, or free flights for the first weeks.
An online discussion site on whether they should or shouldn’t fly on the plane sparked a lot of debate. Some blamed the problem on a lack of pilot training, especially overseas, while others said that the plane’s design was at fault and correctly stated that the engines were larger and wings were moved forward, affecting handling.
My favorite response was one advocating that all the top Boeing executives, along with the head managers of the FAA, the Max’s inspectors and all their families, take the first flight if the Max flies again.
On top of that, the pilots would not be test pilots, but randomly selected from a global pool – including third-world airlines.
“If you cannot show us your faith in your Max 8 for whatever reason, then why should any person on this planet entrust himself and his family in one of your Max 8 Boeings ever again?” the respondent wrote.
It’s a great idea – and about the only way Boeing is going to turn around a situation that could also turn into a business school textbook case.
Only this time, the lesson would be in how not to let a crisis get out of hand.
