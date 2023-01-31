Just for kicks, I started to search for the wealthiest politicians in America. The list wasn’t all that surprising and the amounts of their wealth weren’t either.
The list included Democrats and Republicans. A couple making the top 10 honor roll were people like Republican Rick Scott and Democrat Nancy Pelosi, names we have heard. Certainly, the longer a person can hold a seat in Congress the more likely they are to gain wealth beyond their normal service income.
Not all elected officials were driven to politics to create wealth though. Many of them showed up in Washington, D.C. already wealthy.
But it seems the more they realize how easy it is to create wealth, the longer most of them want to stay. And what becomes a bigger concern is when creating wealth becomes the hidden priority. One thing that might curb the wealth priority idea is term limits.
But term limits can offer a whole lot more than that.
Congressional term limits will provide fair and competitive elections. Ordinary people, who could have a handle on the real world better, can have the opportunity to run for office. Plus, they wouldn’t have to raise millions of dollars to go up against the war chest of a lifetime incumbent.
And speaking of money, term limits can help get big money out of politics. The vast majority of corporate PAC (political action committee) money goes to incumbents because the lobbyists and special interest groups have them in their back pocket. Term limits can break this hold.
Term limits can provide more representatives who are closer to their constituents and less likely to drift away over time. We need more teachers, doctors, small business owners, farmers and others who can provide a better real world and real work experience. Term limits gives them more opportunities.
Term limits can help to reduce the corruption in Washington. The bureaucratic ties with politicians will make ex-lawmakers less valuable. In doing so, it safeguards public service from those who may seek to exploit it.
Congress can restore political courage through term limits. Under the status quo, Congress avoids issues like reducing the out-of-control debt, the immigration crisis, health care and more. Only because it might threaten their lifetime job. Term limits will keep lawmakers committed to doing what is right and they are less likely to shrink under pressure.
What might be the best benefit from term limits is voters will have more choices at the ballot. Too many lopsided elections that are dominated by incumbents exist. Term limits can break up the monopoly by ending incumbent advantages. That means new people running for office, giving voters more choices more often.
Term limits can change the effectiveness of our government and the ability to create reasonable compromise when necessary. That means stuff gets done. And focusing on the needs of our citizens and country, while creating real benefits and answers, is something most Americans haven’t seen in a long time.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.