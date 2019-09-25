Working together, we can all better prepare for the many changes that will be occurring around Derby Public Schools for the next school year. To assist with the preparation, I’d like to share information on transition committees currently being formed.
One of the goals will be to discuss and plan activities for our students, staff and families who will be impacted by the boundary changes, the opening of Stone Creek Elementary for the 2020-2021 school year and the closing of Pleasantview Elementary at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
In the midst of these big changes, we want our students, families and staff to feel their voices are being heard and that they have support during this time of adjustment. We’re committed to helping make this a smooth transition and ensuring we have collaborative input on the transition plans.
We are seeking feedback from employees, parents, students and community members. Please consider signing up for a Transition Committee and/or providing focus areas for committees to consider. The following committees have been established: Pleasantview, Students/Families, Staff, Curricular, Equipment/Technology, and Moving/Logistics.
More information regarding transition committees, how to sign up and provide feedback, overall timelines and more can be found on the Derby Public Schools website. Please visit www.derbyschools.com/Bond/Transition_Committees to part of this process.
I’d also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to our community for supporting the successful passage of the $114 million bond passed on February 20, 2018, focused on upgrades and enhancements across the district in: Safety and Security; Deferred Maintenance; Efficiency and Growth; and Curriculum and Program Equity.
The past several weeks we’ve celebrated the completion of projects at El Paso, Park Hill and Wineteer Elementary which have provided significant safety and security enhancements for our students and staff, thank you! You can follow bond progress online at www.derbyschools.com/bond. You can also follow me on twitter @derbysupt for highlights and updates around the district.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.