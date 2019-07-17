The Fourth Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is set for August 21 and 22 at the Derby Welcome Center (noon to 6 p.m. both days). Members of the Derby Police Department and Derby Fire & Rescue participate in this blood drive sponsored by the American Red Cross. They give blood themselves and recruit others to do so for a chance to get their vote.
Everyone who donates blood (or attempts to do so) can cast their vote for either the police officers or firefighters. The department with the most votes receive the coveted Battle of the Badges trophy. The police officers won in 2016 and 2018 and the firefighters were victorious in 2017.
The Blood Drive will be held at the Derby Welcome Center, 611 N. Mulberry Rd. in the Austin Room.
We encourage you to sign up now for a donation time at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.
Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Many blood types are in short demand, especially since summer is the peak demand season, so your help is needed. This blood drive is a great time to come together as a community to support this worthy cause.
Join the friendly competition between the police and fire departments and challenge your friends and family to donate as well. We look forward to seeing you at this year’s blood drive!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.