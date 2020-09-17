Our nation’s educators are presented with an unprecedented situation but, despite this, Derby teachers are creative problem-solvers in their attempts to make meaningful relationships with kids, providing a quality educational experience. We are keeping students distanced, providing water bottles as community-use fountains are disabled, and mandating masks, which presents increased complexities. When I look at students, a chunk of visual communication is missing. But, we are persevering and creatively challenge ourselves to locate other means of understanding our students while instilling a safe learning environment. For example, educators are utilizing digital resources in a collaborative setting to gain genuine insight on students. Further, we are educating our students on how to understand someone based on other communicative pieces, including a person’s tone and eye contact.
We provide these social-emotional and academic-based lessons in varying mediums. Some of our students learn entirely remotely while others work in-person. But, because of this interesting dynamic, we have educators who teach one or the other, or both. Additionally, some educators teach synchronously, a “buzzword” fairly new to our community, as students log in from home to a classroom taught in-person via Zoom. The teacher essentially teaches content to two classes simultaneously, providing the student with peer interaction, essential for social-emotional development.
Teachers are encouraged to harness outdoor learning settings, allowing students fresh air, mask-free, six feet apart. Individual teachers are accommodating to the change, some now requesting towels for sitting outdoors comfortably or over-the-ear headphones allowing educators the ability to teach synchronously.
In March, our governor shut down Kansas schools, but didn’t shut down learning, and I have been energized by the challenge of this experience. We are reminded of the need to first meet our students’ basic needs, then educate the individual child in whichever setting is necessary at the time for safety and security for all involved. Because of the creative problem-solving strategies of educators, I am empowered in knowing that we will take this challenge and grow for the benefit of each and every student, upholding the Derby Public Schools mission to ensure all students continue to grow and learn.
