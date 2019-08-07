First let me start by introducing myself. I am Sgt. Tim Nelson with the Derby Police Department. I have worked for the police department for 22 years, serving in various roles. My new role is as the coordinator of the Community Education Unit. I am in charge of things like the School Resource Officer program, D.A.R.E., Adopt a School, Youth Citizens Police Academy, Citizens Police Academy, crime prevention and more.
I am excited to be working with Derby’s youth. I have been involved with Derby Junior Football for over 10 years and have two sons who are Derby graduates.
With a new school year beginning next week, I’d like to remind you of a few back-to-school tips.
Be mindful of cross walks and school zones. The school zone lights will start flashing a week before school begins to prepare you for the change. Please give our kids time to cross the street, and be on the lookout for those who may not use the cross walks. Kids may not always make the best decisions, so adults need to be aware at all times.
This is also a great time to remind you not to text and drive. Even looking down at your phone for a few seconds could be life-changing. Keep your heads up and your phones down.
Do you know who your School Resource Officers are at each of your children’s schools? At Derby High School we have Officer Amanda Stitt in her fourth year and Officer Courtney Carlson in her second year. At Derby North Middle School, Officer Mike Cooter is starting his third year. At Derby Middle School we will have a new officer who will be named soon. We also have Officer Kirk Brown at El Paso Elementary and Officer Josh McMillin at Swaney Elementary for the Adopt a School Program.
The School Resource Officers are placed in the schools with a goal to build positive relationships with Derby’s youth. Daily interaction with the officers makes it easier for students to approach them and ask questions or for advice. These daily interactions provide a comfortable environment for SROs to interact with students and can build mutual respect, trust and understanding.
If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to the Derby Police Department by calling me at 788-3093 or emailing me at timnelson@derby
web.com. I am looking forward to a great school year!
