The holiday season is nearly upon us. As life gets busier with parties and dinners and school events, you don’t have to give up reading.
If you have your phone with you, the library has several apps that let you keep a book, audiobook, or even a television show or movie right at your fingertips.
Wait! Are you already playing Christmas music? We have an app for that, too.
Long holiday shopping lines provide extra reading time if you’re prepared. If you don’t carry a book with you, don’t fret. Libby and Hoopla allow you to check out e-books and read them right on your phone.
If you have a Kindle, and prefer to read on it, Libby lets you check out Kindle versions of a book and send them to your Kindle from Amazon. And e-books return automatically when they are due, so you never have late fees.
If you find yourself spending more time than normal in the car, consider listening to an audiobook to make those trips more enjoyable.
Audiobooks are available on the Libby, RB Digital and Hoopla apps. Each app has different titles available that can be downloaded and listened to on your smartphone or other device.
If you need a little time away from the crowds and want to sit back and enjoy a TV show or movie, Hoopla is the app for that. Nearly 300 Christmas movies are available to watch instantly.
For those of you who can’t get enough Christmas music this time of year, Hoopla has you covered too (this really is a magical app!). There are more than 2,000 Christmas albums in the app, enough to keep you listening to Christmas music all year long.
Finally, don’t overlook how handy the Derby Public Library app is. If you find that the holiday craziness makes it harder to get to the library — and we understand, we really do — the app can save you some time.
Use the app to search the library catalog and place items on hold. If you have books or movies checked out and need to renew them, you can do that too.
If you’re out shopping and find a book that looks interesting, scan the book’s bar code with the app, and the it will tell you if the library has it.
Using the library app, you can also visit the library website (mobile-friendly), find out what’s happening at the library today, and connect to the library’s social media pages.
So what are you waiting for? Head on over to the App Store or Google Play, and connect to the library on your smart device!
