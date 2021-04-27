As far as I know, I have never met a drunken sailor. I have heard that they have quite a vocabulary and are known for wasting a lot of money. What is meant by that phrase “like a drunken sailor”? A quick google search clarifies that this idiom means to spend a lot of money in an unrestrained, feckless, and frivolous manner.
One of the principles I embrace is “personal responsibility.” This principle is nicely coupled with “limited government.” Unfortunately, what we are witnessing with the American Rescue Plan reminds me of this idiom which is completely opposite those values.
“Counties are figuring out how to spend $65.1 billion in direct funding heading their way in the next two years.” (CountyNews, ‘Counties pivot to implement historic win of 65.1 billion in American Rescue Plan’ March 22, 2021). Does anyone see what is wrong with this plan?
Why should the federal government print or borrow such massive amounts of money to spread across the country for unidentified purposes? Do we really believe it makes sense for taxpayers across the entire country to entrust our enormous unrestrained federal government to hand out trillions of dollars (entirely new debt) to bail out the entire country?
Like a shell game, we need to follow the money. Remember, the feds don’t actually have money unless they create it out of thin air or take it from the people. So, why do we celebrate this plan? Are they really solving local problems or just making things worse? Do we want the feds to take our money and then give a sliver back? Shouldn’t people solve these problems at the lowest levels of government rather than the highest? It seems we have completely forgotten our principles.
Let’s be clear. Every single municipality will be glad to take “their fair share.” Not one will turn it down … and they shouldn’t turn it down. Yes, Sedgwick County will be accepting another $100M into our budget and the new challenge is how shall we spend this massive infusion of “help.”
Every taxpayer deserves their leaders to fight for them and do everything in their power to serve them. Nevertheless, I must ask, why does this country consider this a win? Why should such a program of reckless spending be embraced by the masses? Do we not realize the fiscal burden is real and many future generations will be laden with this unparalleled and deliberate irresponsibility?
I’m not celebrating. Instead, it saddens me that the federal government is acting like a drunken sailor.
