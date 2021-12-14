It’s Derby Operation Holiday time again, and once again we are in awe of all the support we get from our community. Every year, you amaze us with your caring and generosity.
We have had so many people come to volunteer with us. With COVID last year, we weren’t able to have any volunteers to help. This year, it has been so special to see all of you joyfully sharing your time, helping your neighbors have a better Christmas. We couldn’t do all the work we accomplish without that help – thank you.
You have also been a blessing this year with your donations. The amount of toys and food you put in our donation boxes was huge. Box after box is brought into our venue, each one holding more wonderful things. Every person we serve will enjoy all the delicious food that has been donated. All the toys we’ve seen will be so much fun for the children. There were beautiful blankets for each family. Gloves, hats, and scarves will keep the cold in check when winter arrives. The extremely generous monetary donations allow us to buy gift cards for perishable groceries for those people we serve, so they can purchase meat, dairy and produce to go along with all your food donations.
So many different local groups and businesses have helped to make Derby Operation Holiday a success. We would like to name each of you, but the list is long, and we don’t want to risk leaving anyone out. Businesses and groups have held special donation drives for us; schools and churches held their own donation drives. A local business offers us free storage space during our big donation time. Local kids have even come up with their own ideas for fundraising. One church offers us its venue to use for our giving event, even though it puts them out.
Derby Operation Holiday is a success because of each of you. We see all that you do and are thankful and in awe. Derby is a great place to live due to our kind, generous citizens who care about each other and want to do all they can for others. Every year, without fail, you prove this fact again and again. We are just lucky to witness all your kind, hard work. We wish you could see the grateful, smiling faces of so many people as they discover how their holidays are going to be brighter because of you.
Thank you for another great year, Derby!
