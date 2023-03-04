With summer approaching (more quickly than parents may wish), many students will turn their attention from scholarly pursuits to side projects. There are limited opportunities for young people to earn money, although a number of Derby businesses and organizations offer paid employment for high school students (for example, the DRC and many local restaurants hire at 15). For those seeking a more interesting challenge - with no age limit - summer free time can be fertile ground for entrepreneurial ideas.
An entrepreneurial mindset is a discovery process that identifies problems, debuts solutions, tests them, and re-iterates. This kind of exploration is natural in children - although our standardized education system can erode some of these instincts - and by finding a problem to solve with a solution people will pay for, young people can turn play into profit - and a healthy dose of fulfillment.
It’s time to think beyond the lemonade stand, though. Although the lemonade stand has become synonymous with youth entrepreneurship, it’s a limited enterprise that typically ends up teaching the “wrong” lessons about starting a business. However, many young people can and do start successful micro-enterprises, often as projects they may not even consider businesses.
How could you offer something of value to your neighbors and fellow citizens? What needs do you see in your community that are not being met?
A common idea for young entrepreneurs is mowing lawns. For a $10 investment and a ride to northwest Wichita, young people can attend a Youth Lawn Mowing clinic at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center on March 15.
Another tried-and-true path to self-employment is babysitting. The American Red Cross offers online babysitting clinics and other education to bolster knowledge before pitching your services.
I saw firsthand the magic of youth entrepreneurship during the decade that I founded and grew the statewide “Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Series” for the Kansas Center for Entrepreneurship.
One of the key takeaways is that there is no magic idea - unicorns don’t exist. Or, they don’t exist often enough for any of us to waste our time trying to find them. Over the years, I saw thousands of great ideas - some one-of-a-kind, and many repeats that fulfilled common local needs, like grooming shaggy lawns and entertaining wild toddlers. A venture’s success - and the student’s learning - emerged through the problem solving process I described above.
To find your summer business idea, look for the intersection between your skills and your neighbor’s needs and ask yourself, “how could I turn just $5 into $50?” Then, try it.
