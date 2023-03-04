With summer approaching (more quickly than parents may wish), many students will turn their attention from scholarly pursuits to side projects. There are limited opportunities for young people to earn money, although a number of Derby businesses and organizations offer paid employment for high school students (for example, the DRC and many local restaurants hire at 15). For those seeking a more interesting challenge - with no age limit - summer free time can be fertile ground for entrepreneurial ideas. 

An entrepreneurial mindset is a discovery process that identifies problems, debuts solutions, tests them, and re-iterates. This kind of exploration is natural in children - although our standardized education system can erode some of these instincts - and by finding a problem to solve with a solution people will pay for, young people can turn play into profit - and a healthy dose of fulfillment. 

