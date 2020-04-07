The past few weeks have been a whirlwind of change, disappointment, loss, fear, surprise, and uncertainty. Lives and routines have changed drastically, with no firm end-date forecasted. Although current stay-at-home orders expire in a couple weeks, at the time I am writing this, many experts feel social distancing could continue for much, much longer.
Parents have become assistant teachers. Bedrooms have become offices. Adults are juggling multiple jobs, or are suddenly left without one. Even if we compare this pandemic to others in the past, there is no real comparison. Life today, on an interconnected planet of nearly 8 billion people, is totally different.
Whether you are using humor, candy, prayer, or a giant bottle of wine to get through these days, you are doing it right. I have read social media posts, blogs, and articles full of tips for how to work from home (ruthless prioritization is key for me), keep kids entertained, and generally survive. These are useful.
Yet, I still feel like a piece of the coronavirus survival manual is missing: expectations. I think that people who are going to be able to stay calm and at least feel like they are thriving in this mess of a situation share at least one thing in common – the willingness to dramatically alter their expectations.
I have already been living an isolated life this winter. Since the first week of December I “social-isolated” at home with my baby to prepare for and recover from a surgery he had scheduled during the winter, and spare his fragile preemie immune system from the worst part of flu season.
Little did I know that temporary measure would become a way of life. The days and weeks I let go of my self-imposed expectations are the best. I may never finish my home remodeling projects (ugh), or “get things done” in the same way again. The days that I try to, I am frustrated, disappointed, and resentful. The days I calmly embrace in all their wart-covered glory, living in the moment, are good ones. Balance is always a struggle; always laundry to be done, video-conferences to attend with clients, family time to enjoy. But, the more I relax, let go of my expectations, and to be honest, strive for the bare minimum, the better I feel.
Like all of you, my hopes and plans for the near future have been dashed. A highly anticipated summer trip has been postponed, a family wedding canceled, family gatherings hosted in our backyard are relegated to my imagination, afternoons socializing with friends must now happen through videochat. It’s okay to feel sad and disappointed. All of this is unfair. All of this is hard. But I refuse to go through the next weeks and months feeling constantly frustrated that what is is not what could have been. I am choosing to alter my expectations, and I encourage you to do the same.
