If there’s anyone who knows what students in Kansas are going through right now, it’s me. That’s because I still am one.
As a junior at Wichita State last spring, I was fortunate enough to intern with the Kansas News Service at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka – which explains my hiatus from the Informer.
I had the chance to learn the ins and outs of how our state government operates, develop new reporting chops, and be at Kansas HQ when the pandemic first reached the state.
One of the memories that stands out most in my head is when Gov. Laura Kelly announced in March that she would close all public schools in the state to limit the spread of the coronavirus. She was the first in the nation to do so, and I was taken aback at how much of a huge impact it would have on the state.
The order didn’t affect colleges like WSU, but I knew similar decisions had to be on the way. The whole time, in the back of my head, I was thinking, “Man, what does this mean for me?”
Fortunately for me, I had no classes that semester – only my internship – so I didn’t have to adapt to remote learning at that point. But I knew this virus wasn’t going away any time soon, and I was scared of what it meant for my remaining semesters of college at Wichita State.
I knew there was uncertainty and massive change ahead. What I didn’t realize is how much online learning sucks.
Classrooms were never meant to be conducted via Zoom. It squashes discussion, feels very awkward, and makes teachers feel like they’re talking into the void. I can’t imagine what it’s been like for elementary students and teachers.
This fall was easily the most difficult time I’ve had at school since I started. Without the help of a few graceful professors, I might’ve fallen off the wagon.
That brings me to my next point. Before the pandemic, I was appreciative of educators; they largely have shaped me into the person I am today.
But now amid the pandemic, I especially think we should all stop and praise them for the sacrifices they’re making every day. They are the ones risking their health and sanity to keep our kids learning.
You may have seen my interview with Denise Rankin, who prepared sewing kits for her students as the district shifted to remote learning. She’s just one of hundreds of examples of teachers going the extra mile in the district, and I’d like to tell more of their stories as I cover schools for the paper.
For that, I’ll need your help.
If you know someone who’s working in the district and deserves some recognition, I’d love to hear about it. Oftentimes, those stories fly under the radar unless we’re tipped off about them.
Beyond highlighting teachers, I want to hear more from the community at large, so I can do a better job telling all kinds of stories about schools, teachers, and students.
I can’t get the full story at school board meetings, and frankly, they’re probably not the most thrilling thing to read about.
It’s important for patrons to know what the district is doing and how those decisions impact them, but perhaps more important is collecting feedback and getting the community’s perspective as things continue to move and change.
If you’re connected to the school district and you’d like to ask a question, send a comment or submit a news tip, feel free to contact me at daniel@derbyinformer.com.
I look forward to hearing from you.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.