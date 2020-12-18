COVID and the ensuing pandemic has certainly taken a lot away in 2020, but there are still plenty of holiday traditions that it can’t touch – and Christmas is a time to be thankful for what you have, right?
In that regard, I applaud the city of Derby. While a number of annual traditions had to be postponed and put aside this year, the city made the effort to go out and create an all new one for citizens in 2020.
The Holiday Lights Tour and Contest – which will continue through Dec. 24 – was a way to keep the Christmas spirit alive during some dour times. The tie-in drive-thru Christmas, in which visitors could get a map of the tour (and much more) at Fire Station 81, created throngs of traffic. In fact, it was so popular that cars were backed up from the fire station to Highway K-15 along Madison the night of the event.
Kettle corn and goodie bags were passed out, Mr. and Mrs. Claus were on hand for the festivities, and then there are the lights.
During the month of December, I have taken to talking to some of the residents entered in the contest (nearly 50 in total) about their displays. And boy are they serious about their Christmas lights.
Weeks – and months in some instances – are put into the planning for these Christmas displays. The variety runs the gamut, too, from colorful Christmas scenes teeming with inflatable characters to carefully orchestrated displays with a few major features – like a massive star along the back of one house on Rough Creek Loop.
Personally, I am envious of some of these displays. I help my parents with their Christmas lights, which are more modest, but I still enjoy them. Now, I also recruit my brother-in-law for assistance (heights are not my forte) and it feels like quite the accomplishment to get it done – even if it’s not filled with thousands of bulbs or synchronized to Christmas music.
There’s so much history in that and the other traditions that our family celebrates during Christmas. While some of those might not be carried out this year, like the city’s events, there are still plenty to enjoy.
One of my favorite traditions is my mom’s Christmas village, partly because of the story behind it. My mom’s neighbors growing up were of German descent and had an authentic German Christmas village – one they promised to gift to her once they passed away. Ultimately, that didn’t happen.
Growing up, I heard this story so much that I was spurred to action once I was old enough. In high school, I helped start my mom’s own Christmas village as a gift one year – and it has been growing ever since. That’s the light display we go all out on.
Unfortunately, this year I was not able to add to the village. The number of stores that carry the buildings in her village series are becoming fewer and fewer – and I was not able to make the necessary trek to find the next piece.
While somewhat disappointing, it will be okay. Truth is, my mom is running out of room for her display. And, as the city of Derby’s efforts highlighted, there are other traditions to be enjoyed.
From sipping on hot chocolate to watching holiday specials on TV (“Emmett Otter’s Jug Band Christmas” is a favorite of mine), there are plenty of ways to get into the Christmas spirit. 2020 is a time of adapting, and I hope everyone can find some way to make the Christmas season as holly and jolly as possible.
