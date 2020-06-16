After my son was born in 2018, I began wondering if more boys (I only have two brothers) were in our future or if I’d learn what it was like to see a girl grow up in the same house. The possibility of the latter will have to wait.
There is so much to look forward to in raising another child, boy or girl. It’s again seeing many of the “baby firsts” that we’ve had over the last 20 months. It’s also wondering which personality this little man will take or, like his brother and father, if he’ll show signs of a lot of height.
Only time will tell.
Much like most of you, however, I’ve pondered what this COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing racial tension will mean for our future. You hope and pray that we’ll see resolution and unity soon and when you add a second kid into the mix, you want to be equipped to help them learn when they start soaking in more of their surroundings.
I’ve been processing a lot of what I can do in hopes that I can set a good example for both boys as the world becomes clearer to each of them.
Listen, listen and listen. It’s the word that I’ve had echo through my mind each and every day over the last 60-90 days. We get so caught up in what makes the most sense for us. Once we come to that resolution, we often slam the door in the faces of anyone who tries to tell us differently.
I wonder what it would be like if we were taken away from our day-to-day lives and were only able to talk to those who have different beliefs and perspectives than us. While it might seem scary at first, you can’t help but wonder how much respect we’d gain for someone who sees the world differently than we do.
The other piece of this is to take time to slow down. It has been funny to hear myself and others around me beg for something to do when you’re told to stay home. We’re also the ones who beg for some time to do nothing when life can’t get any busier.
I understand some of this is easier said than done, but if we at least set a goal of stretching our minds and stepping out of our comfort zone more regularly, I promise we’ll leave this stretch in a better place than we started. In my case, maybe I’ll create even a fraction of the example that I hope to set for my kids.
