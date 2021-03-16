I’ve covered Derby athletics for almost five years and I field my share of questions about its sustained success.
Athletes and talent are a given, but I’ve always come back to coaches. Derby isn’t alone in having great leadership guiding its students. However, I’ve always found that there is something special about the coaches that don Panther green.
Jodie Karsak absolutely fits that billing.
While a 139-46 record stands out from her eight years as Lady Panther coach, I'm going to leave statistics and her on-court responsibilities
for the feature that sits on pages
9 and 10.
I still remember fielding an October call from Karsak, sharing that she had just finished telling her players that this now finished season would be her last in Derby. It was a shock for me, but I began thinking of how her players must have felt when they heard the news.
So why make the change?
Karsak began sharing the story of how her husband’s work had changed locally and after extensive searching, the door to the Kansas City area opened.
Having attended Olathe South, the move certainly made sense for the longtime coach. However, in the four months since then I’ve found myself dwelling in a different part of her decision.
The quality of the program and the job of girls basketball coach at Derby High School is undeniable. It makes it one of the better positions in the state, if not the region.
It’s not what rang the loudest in Karsak’s mind.
“If it were my choice, I’d stay in a heartbeat,” Karsak said in mid-October. “This is so much bigger than basketball to me. I told the girls that my heart is broken too … at the end of the day, No. 1, the peace of God matters most to me and I want to do what he wants me to do. No. 2, my family is most important.”
Whether you’re a person of faith or not, there’s a degree of humility in this statement that I believe speaks very loudly.
I don’t know how much gumption I’d feel in being able to say goodbye to a job like this. I think we’d all struggle to comprehend the magnitude of that decision.
At the same time, Karsak has a vision and it’s unconquerable by any outside voice.
I’d argue that servant leadership is as big as any part of holding the reins of a business, team or any entity.
Kudos to Karsak for not letting the big picture void her of her beliefs and what matters most personally. I can only imagine what this might have looked like to her players, staff and community members who follow the program.
It’s an example of leading that I and many others will never forget.
