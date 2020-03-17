Over the years I have seen a number of new facilities, businesses and public meeting places that from my view have been significant to the enhancement of Derby.
The opening of Rock Regional Hospital in Derby a little less than a year ago was definitely one of those significant enhancements to Derby. It’s not just from the mere fact of what having a hospital in your community does for improving health care, but as much from the facility itself, and what is inside of it.
I remember when I walked through the doors for the first time. All I could feel and say was “wow.” It didn’t feel like I was in Derby anymore.
Another one was the new Derby Public library that opened in November of 2009. The size and volume of material the facility had was incredible. The technology at that time was vast and impressive. Again, that “wow” feeling engulfed me.
There have been several of those “wow” factors over the years that I could continue to write about. Each one of them gave me the impression the community had taken another significant step forward. And some of those steps were even giant leaps.
I’m feeling there is another wow factor about to happen in Derby. With this one it isn’t necessarily the size or contents of a facility. And the technology part isn’t necessarily all that new, but very valuable. This one is more about what it really offers Derby and the transformation that took place.
The new Hubbard Arts Center, which many of us will remember as part of the old sixth grade center or even something else, is opening a new dimension to the arts in Derby. I haven’t been in the redesigned center yet but I am aware of what it will be and the transformation that has taken place inside and out.
This new arts center will offer dedicated spaces for multiple art forms including 2D and 3D art, pottery, painting, glass fusing, culinary arts, dance and a large multipurpose room. And what might be more exciting is the commercial grade demonstration kitchen and a digital media studio. Both offer things Derby just hasn’t had publicly available before.
The entire concept, facility and end result is a true example of the DRC, Derby Historical Society, the School District and the City of Derby working together to create something the public can be proud of.
What might be most powerful is the man this facility is named after. The Hubbard Arts Center and its core concept imbodies what the former Derby resident Charlie Hubbard was all about. In a 2018 Informer story one of Hubbard’s daughters called him an “idea man,” and said he was always coming up with new concepts.
Hubbard served as a teacher, business manager and superintendent of schools in Derby. He and his wife Rebah loved Derby and were focused on helping the students, businesses and people in the community. If you knew Charlie Hubbard, even a little, you can understand why the name so appropriately fits.
That’s another big reason I’m certain the new Hubbard Arts Center will get my official “wow” factor vote. An open house is currently planned for late April. Come see for yourself if the wow feeling hits you too.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.