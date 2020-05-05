In 1957 my father opened the first optometrist office in a small little town known to some as Derby and others as El Paso, Kansas. As an eye doctor, he tried to help his patients achieve 20/20 vision. Just as there was no way he could see what this little town would become, in no way could anyone with 20/20 vision see what the Class of 2020 would face in their senior year.
Most people have many memories from events during their senior year of high school. Making the list of those events for most would be prom, spring concerts, spring sports, spring fever, and graduation. For the members of the Class of 2020, all of those events and many others were taken from them in an instant along with the memories that were never made.
How the members of the Class of 2020 have chosen to process this reality varies. In an attempt to help calm and assure the members of the Class of 2020, I tweeted that “Panthers are powerful, intelligent, patient. Seniors of 2020, you will ring the bell. I promise you. You will ring the bell.” The 357 likes, 86 retweets, and many comments confirmed what I already knew; the Class of 2020, like many classes before them, have bonds, not only with each other but with their school.
Although none of us can see the future, I can tell you that the opportunity to make memories through several events and traditions is not gone; they are just delayed. As it took time for that small little town to become the wonderful community it is today, it is going to take a little time for the members of the Class of 2020 to experience many of those things they looked forward to. I can see it as clearly as 20/20 vision.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.