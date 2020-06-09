Since the dawn of the internet, many have predicted the demise of libraries. The rise of the web, introductions of technology such as e-readers, even the advent of streaming services have contributed to this conversation.
Happily, research shows that libraries are as strong as ever. This is good news to me, as I have long had a love affair with libraries. But what is it about libraries that keeps them relevant in today’s world?
Let’s start with what you’ll find in your local library: computers, DVDs, music, tax forms, voter registration materials, WiFi, art and, of course, books. But you’ll also find dragons, lions, trains, outer space, pizza and more to engage the imaginations of children.
“Libraries are uniquely positioned to expose children to books,” reports the University of Southern California on its website. And libraries are known to provide a safe space for learning by all ages.
The Pew Research Center reported in 2017 that “78% of adults feel that public libraries help them find information that is trustworthy and reliable and 76% say libraries help them learn new things.” For Millenials, those numbers climb to 87% and 85% respectively.
The same survey reported that 65% of Americans “say libraries help them grow as people.”
Your library offers opportunities for learning, culture and socialization through story times, school-age and teen programs, book clubs, summer reading, and programs such as trivia nights.
The library is also a location where one can search for a job, prepare for an exam, or research their family history.
My love affair with the library encompasses all of these things and more. Here at the Derby Public Library, we believe in information, education and recreation.
Our goal is that any member of the community can come to the library and find an item, a program, a service that meets their needs. But we also serve our community in other ways.
Civic organizations, arts and creative groups, tutors, and neighborhood associations use the library to gather with their members. The Derby Community Food Bank relies on the library as a collection location for donations.
Of course, the library offers many services that extend beyond the physical walls of the library as well, participating in or leading the way in community events such as Christmas in the Park and school events, offering library service to the homebound through Library2Go, and through our digital services.
We invite you to renew or spark a love affair with your library. If it’s been a while since you’ve been in, stop by and say hello. We love being part of the Derby community.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.