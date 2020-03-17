I, like most of you, was anxiously awaiting an announcement from the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) as it decided whether or not to continue state basketball tournaments.
In the minutes leading into it, you couldn’t help but process the ways that teams could finish their season and decide which one was more doable than the other.
At 8:34 p.m. on Thursday night, a sinking feeling came across thousands of Kansans.
I’d say most knew cancellations were a possibility, but it didn’t make the news any easier.
While I don’t want to pretend that I know the medical ramifications of the COVID-19 scare, one key question remains. If this possibility existed on Wednesday, why start the tournament in the first place? Over the 48 hours of the tournament, every team that had qualified already played, likely spreading anything that could have been shared. Does eliminating the final 48 hours really make a difference at that point? It certainly feels like a valid question.
Let me be clear: In no way am I trying to indicate that the game of basketball or any other sport stands above the importance of a human life. Where I am standing is with college and high-school athletes, particular seniors, who saw their careers cut short in a moment’s notice. I wholeheartedly believe you can stand for both situations.
It’s the same reality that is facing each one of these athletes and coaches in the days, weeks and months to come after such an abrupt ending.
But most importantly, no one should feel ashamed or embarrassed for feeling anger and frustration. I think KSHSAA understood the gravity of their decision and how it would impact athletes across the state. For some, it was a vision of hoisting a state trophy or just getting an opportunity to play for one. Communities wanted to flock to these arenas and support the young men and women who had earned a trip to the state’s biggest stage.
There really isn’t any way to wash out the bitter taste of this news, so what can be done for these kids?
Celebrate their accomplishments both now and in the months ahead. For the Lady Panthers and coach Jodie Karsak, they became just the seventh school in 6A history to reach four-straight state semifinals. Over the last five seasons, they’ve now tallied a 106-13 record. There is a lot to be proud of in this Derby program.
After all, we have and will continue to sign up for sports, understanding they will provide a great platform for learning some of life’s biggest lessons.
My heart goes out to Derby and the 48 other teams that saw their season cut short. Know that we are with you and look forward to seeing your next chapter.
