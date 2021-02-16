My first granddaughter, Lucy, was born in 2020. From the time I learned of her impending arrival, I have been writing her letters about the year into which she was born. Recently, I struggled with a letter about my role within our community during the pandemic. Then, a community foundation colleague told me of how she overheard her 8-year-old daughter tell some of her classmates what her mom did for work: “She’s a helper.”
We both agreed that we love that description. It’s our mission and, apparently, our job. My letter to Lucy highlights the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Grants awarded by the Derby Community Foundation – including donating over 400 items to the Derby Food Pantry; a grant to Derby USD 260 Food Service to purchase mister fans for staff members who delivered meals curbside as well as support to deliver produce as part of the Farmers to Families Program; a grant to Derby Senior Services to help provide socially distanced activities and Meals On Wheels; a grant to the Derby Recreation Commission to provide snacks for the Oaklawn Activity Center’s after school program; a grant to Guadalupe Clinic to provide telemedicine visits; a grant to the Salvation Army to provide utility assistance; and a grant to Operation Holiday provide a better holiday for some struggling Derby area families.
Clearly, it is the frontline workers, nonprofit volunteers and leaders, who work tirelessly to make these things happen, who deserve all the much-warranted credit. Yet, I am so grateful to be able to help in my way. I derive great satisfaction from helping to connect these important missions and projects with generous donors who care deeply and have the capacity to give in large and meaningful ways.
I included with the letter an adorable photo we received from Operation Holiday of little girls with an enormous stuffed animal, all wearing face masks! And a heartfelt thank you note from one of the grant recipients saying that the grant they received literally helped save lives.
I won’t officially add “helper” to my resumé, but when I need a little boost or when I want to describe to my granddaughter what it is I do, I will remember to say: “I’m a helper.”
