This holiday season, coming as it is in a pandemic at the end of a year in which we’ve seen some strange things – silver monoliths, anyone? – has turned my thoughts to holiday traditions.
Our teen librarian, Alyssa, is also a nanny to three children. One tradition she shares with the family is to create an annual “Adventures in Babysitting” video that includes clips, stories, interviews and the other fun things they do together. One evening during the holidays, they get together and watch the newest DVD Alyssa has put together.
Ashley, a senior library assistant, says one of her personal traditions is one that makes her laugh: She listens to David Sedaris’ book “Holidays on Ice,” especially the story of him working as an elf at Macy’s. Ashley’s Opa (grandfather) also reads the Christmas story from the Bible in Luke right before the family opens Christmas gifts. They open gifts one at a time, which lets them savor the time together.
Trisha, a children’s librarian, was inspired to create new family traditions with her husband after reading “Animal, Vegetable, Mineral” by Barbara Kingsolver. One of their family traditions is to make a big batch of hot cocoa on Christmas Eve. They put it in travel cups for everyone, pile into their van and drive around looking at Christmas lights while listening to Christmas music.
Advent plays a significant role in the family of Eric, library director. His wife Kara’s grandfather made a large wood Christmas tree Advent calendar and the kids take turns hanging ornaments to count down the days to Christmas. They also do a reverse Advent calendar where they let the kids choose an item every day to donate to the food pantry.
Here at the library, we’ve had to make some adaptations to traditions we enjoy sharing with the community. Many of you are missing Christmas in the Park (that replaced Santa’s Village last year), so we’ve brought back some of your favorite activities.
Kids who want to send a letter to Santa can drop their letters off at the front desk, and we’ll make sure Santa receives them in plenty of time for Christmas. We need to meet Santa’s deadline though, so please get them to us by Dec. 16.
There is also still time to catch a story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Two more special story times are scheduled for Dec. 16 and Christmas Eve.
Youth Services staff have a fun treat for kids next week. Stop at the library and pick up a stocking filled with fun surprises beginning Monday, Dec. 14. Supplies are limited.
Find all the Christmas activity details on the library website at www.derbylibrary.com/events/Christmas. And from all of us at the library to each of you, Happy Holidays!
