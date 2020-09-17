Sports have always been a big part of my life. I played multiple sports through high school, I was in the marching band and basketball band while attending the University of Kansas, and when I started in journalism I was working as a sports reporter (then editor) in northeast Kansas – something I did for six years.
Having those taken away for a period of time (thanks, COVID-19!) has certainly made 2020 … different.
At first, when the NBA and NHL postponed their seasons, I didn’t think much about it. Frankly, those are two professional leagues I don’t follow all that much. But then, the pandemic forced the cancellation of March Madness – something I may never forgive as long as I live given the the team KU had this year – and the situation had my full attention.
Then, talks began regarding the cancellation of the MLB season. While it ultimately came back in a truncated form, affiliated ball was a sacrificial lamb in those discussions – meaning the long-awaited return of minor league baseball to the area and the debut of the Wichita Wind Surge would be postponed.
I don’t know about everyone else, but I was ready to be there on opening day. Nickname debate aside (I was all aboard the Windwagon train, for what it’s worth), the Wind Surge had my support and I was absolutely looking forward to being at the new stadium for numerous games this summer.
Confession time: even as they started to return, I had kind of given up on watching live sports in 2020. While I continued to play what seemed to be safer sports under the current circumstances (namely tennis and softball) to get my fix, I was not watching when professional basketball returned in the bubble; I was not watching on MLB’s new opening day in mid-July.
But then, on a whim, I let live sports back in during the midst of a perfect storm. At the start of September – with high school, college and professional sports all going on – I found myself waiting. I was waiting on a story to be turned in following Derby football’s season opener so I could post it online.
While waiting, I decided to watch the game since it was being broadcast on Cox. Though not a great introduction to Derby football given the outcome (also, sorry if I jinxed it guys), the door was ajar.
As I continued waiting, on a wild hair, I turned on the U.S. Open tennis tournament. Now, I have never watched the U.S. Open before in my life. However, I have a friend who works for the United States Tennis Association and regularly goes out to New York to help with the tournament. Thinking about that and whether she made the trip out this year – due to the pandemic – I reflexively tuned into a match.
From there, the floodgates were opened. I watched a number of matches – including two thrilling finals – through the rest of the U.S. Open. Then, when the NFL returned and the Chiefs opened up their Super Bowl defense, I was tuned in as well. Lord help me, I even watched the Jayhawks as they opened the college football season against Coastal Carolina – good to see 2020 hasn’t changed some things.
During this reintroduction period to watching live sports, there was plenty said about COVID-19 and the current pandemic, but the truth is I don’t remember any of that. What I remember is a gassed Dominic Thiem collapsing on the court after winning his first U.S. Open. I remember Kansas City rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and his offensive linemen scorching the Texans.
2020 has changed a lot, and while I can’t say whether competitive sports at any level is the right decision given the current situation, there is an inherent calculated risk that comes with any sport. It’s something I am weighing as I consider signing up for a flag football league this fall. With all the wrenches that have been thrown into the current year, though, the return of continual live sports coverage is a welcome escape.
