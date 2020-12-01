Well, the Derby Panther football team did it again. A seventh State Football Championship. I think they just keep getting better at it every year.
It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to watch it happen this year and be a part of helping cover the event. In fact, I guess I can say now, it has been a pleasure covering these championships for several years, consecutively. How can this success we see year after year just continue to keep happening?
If you haven’t hung around the program at all, it may not be what you think. Yes, Derby has a number of good high school athletes and a rabid, supportive fan base. That is important for any team or program to be successful. But really, what it comes down to is attitude and a life system that kids can buy into that helps them understand the value of what they are doing. Interestingly enough, that doesn’t have all that much to do with football.
I’ve heard Coach Brandon Clark answer questions from reporters several times over the years and the questions he answers best aren’t about winning a state championship or how many in a row his teams have won. It’s about the kids.
He will talk about the work they put in. It’s about what they do for each other on the team. And it’s about what they can do to give back to the community. Unfortunately, most of us in the reporting business don’t ask the right questions enough that would get those answers.
In Derby, a Panther football coach isn’t about just teaching the X’s and O’s. It’s about teaching them respect and values they need in life to become high-quality individuals. And the kinds of commitments that it takes to do that. Commitments to your family, your teammates, to your community and most importantly, maybe to yourself.
Clark is teaching life. Football is just a tool he uses to teach these young men what is really important, long after football.
Each year we do a short player feature as part of an advertisement for one of our valued advertisers, TenderCare Lawn & Landscape. I get to talk to a dozen or more Panther senior football players for about 2 or 3 minutes each. When you have done that for a number of years as I have, it becomes quite apparent that by the time they are seniors they get it.
What they talk about are those commitments, the understanding of respect for others, the impact they can make when they do things right – and that includes making good grades. They understand that being successful takes a lot of hard work, of which many relate to life, not just football.
And it isn’t just Clark they always talk about. It is the assistants, too, who have made a positive impact on players’ lives. It is apparent that the ideals that Clark is working to translate to these young men are also those of his staff. But it isn’t just football coaches Derby has been blessed with.
Many other Derby coaches understand those same successful life-building skills. Lady Panther basketball coach Jodie Karsak is
one of them. Her teams also show great success on the court. Wrestling coach Bill Ross and boys’ basketball coach Brett Flory are other high-quality individuals that understand how important their jobs are in teaching what is really important in life. I could go on about others too.
And it isn’t just in athletics. Music, theater, debate, cheerleading and so much more offer the same opportunities. Extracurricular activities are all tools that help to hook a kid on learning much more than what is in the activity alone.
Not every activity will win a state championship every year. And not every kid will always buy into a program that teaches more than
a game. But because of these activities and the high caliber of professionals in our Derby schools who lead them, more kids than not will win. And the real win is about life in the end.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.