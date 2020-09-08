Dear Harriette, I am one of 10 grandchildren. Our grandmother passed away last month, and her will left everything to my mother who has Alzheimer’s disease, and I have fiduciary duty over her accounts.
My family wants me to split up the money and give it to everyone since my mom isn’t going to do anything with it. Since my mother is unable to make a decision, I have decided to leave it in an account or invest it into a CD. I announced this news to the family, hoping they would leave me alone, but it made matters worse.
Some have confided their problems to me, others are being really nice, and the rest are threatening to take me to court. They seem to think I am planning to keep the money for myself after my mother dies. Death and money have divided my family, and all I want to do is run away and never talk to them again – but that will only confirm their accusations against me and land me in court.
Should I give them the money and let them devour each other over it? I never had a lot of money to begin with, and it doesn’t seem worth it to me now. – Family Odds
Dear Family Odds: Consult with an attorney who specializes in wills and family estates. Learn your legal rights and ask for recommendations for how to handle matters as thoughtfully as possible. While you may be under no obligation to share any resources with the family, think about what your mother might have done if she were of sound mind. Sharing something with your family members will go a long way toward family unity.
