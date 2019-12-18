With 2019 coming to a close soon, New Year’s resolutions are bound to start rolling in over the next few weeks.
You know some of the common ones: quitting smoking or another undesirable habit, losing weight or maintaining a healthier diet, and rededicating yourself to work or a personal passion.
Since 2020 will usher in a new decade as well as a new year, I thought I would challenge myself to set a resolution that I hope to stick to over the next ten years: reading again for recreation.
As a kid and preteen, I loved reading fiction novels and other forms of literature. For a good portion of my childhood, pre-cell phone, I didn’t leave the house without a book to read.
Series like Lemony Snicket’s “Series of Unfortunate Events” or Mary Pope Osborne’s “Magic Tree House” captivated my imagination as a youth. I have vivid memories of sitting in my room for hours, visuals of fantastical events swirling through my mind.
But since at least high school, I have found that most of the reading I do is not for leisure. Whether it’s a textbook, scholarly essay or news article — the vast majority of the words I read are strictly for information. It’s taken a lot of the fun and imagination out of reading.
Of course, reading to learn practical information is clearly valuable and not a bad thing. But while you may not get practical information from fictional stories, exploring those fabricated worlds can be nearly as valuable as non-fiction in helping you understand the real world around you.
Classic novels like Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” or a plethora of books by John Steinbeck pull the reader in with compelling, dramatic writing. By the end, the reader is left considering those titles’ relevance to societies past or current.
Aside from that, reading the work of other writers can be inspiring and can contribute to my own “voice” or style when writing. What better way to improve my work than to take cues from the experts?
If you’ve found yourself to be less of a bookworm in recent years, I hope you’ll join me in rededicating time to reading for pleasure in 2020 and beyond.
