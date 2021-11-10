If you were to judge by the empty shelves at stores around town, stockings this Christmas might be hung bare instead of with care. Retailers have already been trumpeting the message to shop early this year, so if you are feeling panicked about crossing off your gift-giving list, I am here to tell you to take a deep breath.
While it is true that we are feeling the trickle-down effects of a two-year, global pandemic on supply chains, that does not mean that hope is lost this gift-giving season.
Scarcity is the perfect opportunity to be thankful for what we have. Give less, give experiences, give handmade, and give local.
I embrace a minimalistic approach in my own life, favoring simple, meaningful items made to last. Giving fewer gifts this year might just hook you on minimalism, too, and it will make light work of your shopping list. Plus, the fewer toys and trinkets, the less there is to clean – always a win.
Or, gift experiences. Local cultural institutions, entertainment venues, restaurants, and other services need our support now more than ever. Give a gift card for a day at the Sedgwick County Zoo, a visit to Botanica, a manicure, a night at a special restaurant, a trip to Field Station: Dinosaurs, a membership to the DRC, season passes to Rock River Rapids, a membership at MakeICT, a pasta-making class, a massage, a day at the trampoline park, or a horseback riding lesson. There are so many options. Poll your friends on social media and you will be amazed by the number of great, creative things there are to do in this area. Last year, I even gifted a photo session!
Handmade gifts are memorable and meaningful. Why not challenge your family to a handmade-only gift exchange? Or, replace white elephant gifts, which are usually headed on a quick trip to the trash anyway, with handmade ones. Who said the hands doing the making need to be your own? Check out one of the local artisan fairs for beautiful handmade gifts that support members of the community.
Finally, shop local. If a local store has something on the shelf, you don’t need to worry about container ships from China. I’ve written many times about the benefits of shopping small, but in short, keeping your dollars local has a multiplier effect that makes even a modest purchase have a big positive impact on our community. What better way to embrace the spirit of the season than by showing our local love with our dollars.
