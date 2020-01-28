It’s that time of year. Not the gloomy, between-holidays, cold time of winter. The other that time of year. School music concert time.
When I was a child, attending school at good old El Paso Elementary, I enjoyed music class. I was often frustrated by disorderly classmates, because I wanted to attain some actual prowess at the recorder. It seemed like class always ended right when we were finally about to do something interesting.
So, preparing for a concert was perfect for me. I was no star performer, although later I became quite a good violinist. No, the stars were classmates who loved the spotlight and clearly spent a lot of time belting lyrics into whatever mock microphones they could get their hands on. I was not eager to show off my mediocre singing skills. No, what I loved was the idea of us making something beautiful together. Something big, something we couldn’t do on our own. Something that would impress the pants off our parents.
Now, I sit on the other side of the stage, watching my niece and her classmates as they transform from kindergartners swaying randomly on the risers, a few of the children worryingly close to falling off, into charming young children capable of memorizing a few lines of dialogue for themed shows.
Themed concerts. That’s one thing that hasn’t changed. What is more adorable than 80 third graders dressed in flannel and cowboy boots warbling their way through a slightly out of tune rendition of Home on the Range? Not a lot, let me tell you, although I am about to find out. My niece’s next concert is coming up and I cannot wait to see what is in store.
Over the years, I have been a participant in these performances, an enthusiastic audience member, and also the friend of a number of the hardworking music teachers behind the scenes. We love to applaud our little ones. But this year I am asking you to save some special appreciation for the music teachers who turn the wee angels into a choir, who teach them about rhythm and notes and breathing and patiently repeat the sign language over and over again for Three Blind Mice until it haunts their dreams, who select a theme and work all year to prepare for a concert, who show families, but especially their children, how beautiful it can be to create music together.
