Who would have guessed we would be so fortunate as to have a COVID-19 vaccination available less than a year from when the pandemic began? This is the best news I’ve heard in quite a while. More than 100,000 vaccines have already been given in Kansas. And more are being given every day.
For those 65 and older, you will be able to get a vaccine in Phase 2, which I hear will begin around the end of January. Excellent. I plan to get this shot in the arm when it’s my turn. Just seems to me like the easiest way to put my mind at ease and to make things safer for my family and the community. We have been living in fear long enough!
I’ve read enough about the vaccines to learn that they’re safe and very effective. The FDA has approved them after clinical trials and testing. If you’re still unsure about it, I suggest you contact your doctor for advice. I also have found some answers to my questions at kansasvaccine.gov and will pay most attention to SedgwickCounty.org/covid-19/vaccine-information to find out when and where to get my shots (two shots are needed to get more than 90% immunity).
If we can get a vaccine clinic set up in Derby, we’ll let you know. But honestly, it’s worth a drive to Wichita too!
