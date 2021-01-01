You’ve heard it plenty of times by now, 2020 was a “weird” year. As we get ready to turn the calendar to 2021, it’s clear the past year will be one we won’t soon forget.
Within the pages of this edition of The Derby Informer, you will hear from Derby City Council member Andrew Swindle about the ways the community had to change – from the way business was done to the way students had to learn. Stories about how those changes played out are collected in this edition as well.
No matter how you slice it, 2020 has had its fair share of disappointments. From layoffs to shutdowns to a number of pandemic-related cancellations, a lot was taken from so many within the past year.
As we approach the annual reset, though, a glimmer of hope has shown through these dark times with the COVID-19 vaccine beginning to see distribution in December. So, as you flip through these pages recounting the difficulties faced and adaptations made, know that narrative is starting to change.
Regardless of how you feel about this pandemic, I think there are some clear lessons to be taken from the past year. Isolation, financial hardships and other struggles faced in 2020 may have been seen before, but this year seemed to lump one challenge on top of the other.
Difficult as things have been, the adopted mantra of comedian Patton Oswalt (via his late wife, author Michelle McNamara) has been ringing in my ears as we approach the end of 2020. While the COVID-19 vaccine provides some hope, we are not out of this yet – and there will likely be new challenges to face in 2021. In light of that, as we move from this year to the next, remember – it’s chaos; be kind.
