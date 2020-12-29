Christmas music is inescapable at this time of year and certain songs start to become background noise. Every now and then a lyric will jump out and surprise me, as happened this year with “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” by John Lennon and Yoko Ono: “So this is Christmas/ And what have you done/ Another year over/ A new one just begun.”
Wow. Let that sink in. What have you done this year? That is a question on many people’s minds as we head into 2021. Perhaps you’re reflecting on the craziest year of your life with confusion and dismay. Or, perhaps you’re accustomed to reflecting and setting intentions at this time of year. Either way, my guess is more people than usual will be trying to make sense of 2020 and ensure a better 2021.
Living an intentional life is impossible without both thoughtful reflection on the past, and a clear, but flexible, vision for the future. Here are a few tips I have found helpful even if you are not a goals-and-resolutions type of person.
Reflect on the past year by asking yourself both what you want to do more of next year and what you want to do less. When did you feel the most joy? What did you dread? Some things are hard to change, but you might be surprised at some of the small tweaks you can make to increase the balance of “happy” in your life. This was the reason I made long, hot baths a part of my weekly schedule a couple years ago and why I am going to prioritize hands-on relaxation like sewing in the coming year. Exploring this is also a great way to get to know yourself a little better.
Debrief yourself on your bigger goals. In my professional life, I have found debriefs incredibly valuable for programs that will be repeated and for anything related to mission. What is life, if not one, big mission? Most of us set some sort of goals, be they vague or “SMART.” Reflect on whether things you did this year moved you closer to those ideals, and how well they worked.
Are you making progress, but need to adjust the time frame for your goal? Are you making progress, but have noticed you make more progress when you do a certain thing? If so, how can you plan to include more of that thing this year?
Is a goal no longer serving you? Sometimes, a specific goal, like hitting a certain weight, is ineffective, while focusing on being active can be a more successful route to cultivating a healthy body. The mission is basically the same, but the way you execute is different.
Finally, I decide what I want to leave behind, and what I want to welcome. I breathe “out” the negative things, one at a time, and “in” the things I want to fill my life with. You can do this any time (I used to do it at the end of a stressful workday), but it’s especially helpful to ground yourself in the “why” of your goals.
Whatever 2021 brings, I am striving to welcome more love, joy, creativity, and vulnerability. What do you hope to bring to your year?
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.