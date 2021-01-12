Do you ever find yourself wondering why relationships with other people are so complicated? Do things have to be complicated? During this chaotic and confusing time, I have mostly been isolated in my home with an 18-month old. It strikes me that toddlers have a few lessons to teach adults: a few simple but golden rules about how they would like to be treated. What would the world look like if we treated each other like this?
1) Start each day fresh.
2) Listen attentively to what they tell you, even if it makes no sense.
3) Try to share their interests, even if they are not interesting to you.
4) Act with love, kindness, and patience.
5) Go at their pace, if at all possible. Whether that means they need a banana now, or they take 120 years to put on their shoes.
6) Allow them to contribute, even if you could do the task better.
7) Ask for their input and honor their preferences when you can.
8) Be obliging, but put firm boundaries in place and be consistent. Lack of clarity is asking for a meltdown, whether it’s at the office or in the playroom.
9) That said, don’t be so rigid you can’t adapt to changing circumstances.
10) Allow them space to vent frustrations and grieve when they can’t have something they want.
11) Respect their space. Ask before touching. Ask – with no expectations or obligations – if they wish to participate in physical affection.
12) Respect their possessions. Even a toddler has very clear ideas of what is his and you had darn well better ask before you interfere.
13) If the answer is yes, say so unreservedly and enthusiastically.
14) Sometimes the answer is no, and that’s OK. Communicating no clearly feels better on both sides than vacillating or giving in to something you don’t want to.
15) Share your knowledge and help with no strings attached.
16) Model the values and behavior you wish to see. Walk the walk.
17) Play together.
18) Say more positive, uplifting things than corrections and critiques.
19) Be generous with praise.
20) Offer support and comfort when they are feeling low.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.