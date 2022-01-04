People frequently take New Year’s as a chance for personal development and to set their goals with resolutions. Unfortunately, many face disappointment and frustration if these goals fade unaccomplished before the end of the month. Studies show over a third of resolution makers don’t make it past January. The Derby Rec has some recommendations to help you set goals that are relevant, achievable, and measurable.
• Goals should be relevant. Does it really matter to you, and are you making it for the right reasons? It should not be a goal to meet others’ expectations or out of a sense of others’ perceptions. Positive goals based on what’s good for YOU are more likely to lead to success.
• Goals should be achievable. Trying to take too big of a step, too fast, can leave you feeling frustrated. Achieving smaller goals, one at a time, builds confidence and allows you to add to that success. Goals should avoid vague notions of what success looks like. Your goal should be absolutely clear. Making a concrete goal that doesn’t require superhuman efforts or overwhelming stress is important in making a goal achievable.
• Goals should be measurable. This may seem obvious if your goal is fitness related, but it’s also important if you’re trying to improve on something else. If, for example, you want to improve your eating habits, logging your food intake over time can help you identify challenges and help future efforts. Tracking progress in a journal or app can help you measure progress because you can visually see it. Finally, goals should be time-specific. As with “achievable,” the timeline toward reaching your goal should be realistic, too.
The DRC is ready to help you reach your goals in 2022. DRC annual memberships will be 20% off in the month of January. Bring along a friend or family member in January as annual family memberships get five complimentary guest passes and adult memberships get three guest passes. Additionally, new annual members receive a free introductory session with a personal trainer. If you enjoy this experience, personal training packages are 10% off in January. Of course, the DRC offers numerous programs in sports, art, dance, aquatics, wellness, fitness and the culinary arts to help you through the cold winter “blahs.”
The DRC wishes you a Happy New Year and we hope to inspire you to achieve your goals in 2022, whatever they may be.