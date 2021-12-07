On Dec. 1 and 2, new traffic signal arms were installed at the Patriot Avenue/K-15 intersection in Derby. The arms were installed as part of an ongoing Kansas Department of Transportation project to improve the intersection by creating a new right turn lane (from W. Patriot to K-15). While the majority of the work has been done, permanent paving markings remain to be added while Evergy and Phillips Southern workers have traffic signal items to finish – with 100% completion expected by the end of the month.
New traffic lights installed at Patriot/K-15 intersection
- KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER
