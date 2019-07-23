If plans fall into place as proposed, Derby will have a new multi-sport athletic training complex in its STAR bonds district.
At the July 23 City Council meeting, officials with Derby Destination Development, the entity heading up building the district, announced plans for the Derby Sports Camp, which will be undertaken by Wichita businessman Rodney Steven.
He has a wide variety of ownership interests, including the Genesis Health Clubs system.
As planned, the complex will be on Rock Road between the car wash and water tower, just east of Field Station Dinosaurs and Rock Regional Hospital.
Steven said it would be a regional attraction for youth and offer athletic development in a wide variety of endeavors.
The concept is still a work in progress and has to go through a number of steps before it can become a reality. Officials say it could include dorms for youth to stay overnight during week long camp sessions.
A sports camp is another step in the evolution of the district.
Last October, the council approved an amendment to the development agreement for the STAR bonds project to locate a multi-sport attraction called the Sport Zone where Steven’s camp would go.
The Sport Zone would have indoor and outdoor sand and hard courts with a games area and restaurant.
However, at its original site, it was discovered that the land deed restricted the use of alcohol in it, so it wouldn’t work as alcohol would be served at the restaurant.
Derby Destination located another lot for Sport Zone and proposes it be added to the district. The lot, 6628 S. Rock Road, is just south of the Don Hattan car dealership. While it is currently just outside the city limits the owner requested annexation.
And in yet another development, the council reviewed details about expanding the district to include more than just this lot.
That will help in access and could offer future benefit for the owners of undeveloped land with new infrastructure improvements.
Sexton also said that retail growth in a larger area would “accelerate the repayment of STAR bonds."
“These surrounding lots would likely be more attractive to retail development after both new attractions open,” she said in remarks to the council.
The council approved a resolution considering the expansion and set a public hearing for Aug. 27.