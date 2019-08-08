UPDATE (6:47 PM)-- The new logos released today deal strictly with merchandising at the high school. The main block D that is seen on the basketball court and on the new commons floor will remain in use by the district. That rule of the Derby 'D' is also true for uniforms.
ORIGINAL (4:59 PM)-- Derby High School has confirmed a release of new logos to be used for future branding in activities.
There was question to whether or not there was ownership of the Derby 'D' and Panther head, so these new logos were created in partnership with the board of education, coaches and administration. New logos are trademarked by Derby High School.
