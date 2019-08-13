After voting to change its pricing structure at its April board meeting, the Derby Recreation Center is set to debut the changes at the start of fall registration on Monday, Aug. 19.
The changes will allow customers to use any part of the DRC or attend any baseline fitness class at no charge beyond the set annual, daily or monthly fee. The change was passed by a unanimous board vote and marks the first rate adjustment since 2007.
Any customer that has purchased an annual membership prior to the start date will automatically have access to these classes and additional amenities without any additional fees. The new membership structure would begin at each customer’s renewal date. Customers on auto-pay and month-to-month charges will also see changes on their next renew date.
Speciality fitness classes and water exercise classes at Rock River Rapids will still require additional fees.
The DRC is holding an open house on Saturday, Aug. 24 to give a free look at what is available at its facility. It’ll be open regular business hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) for anyone to use any part of the facility, but it will have raffle drawings, prizes, complimentary food and adult and youth activities from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
