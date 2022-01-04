The word grassroots is being used frequently these days to indicate an activity involving political ideologies of certain groups of individuals classified as those in an individual voting community. Utilizing this term hopefully mobilizes more people to participate in local and national elections.
Those utilizing and promoting this movement, in my view, are utilizing campaign funding as the yardstick for success. I receive multiple requests daily for donations from many outlets and am frankly concerned that it is just perpetuating the money buys political influence institutions that are pervasive in our current political system.
I am a staunch Conservative and events unfolding daily with the current liberalized Democratic Party administrations locally and nationally cement my views. I am not naive in thinking that money doesn’t drive influence, but nothing will change if this continues to be the pattern in elections.
There’s much rhetoric being bantered around about “we the people,” but election turnout percentages for legally registered voters is dismally poor. These are the same people that will spend outrageous money for tickets to attend professional sporting events that are promoted by organizations that blatantly accept influence by communist regimes, but will not put out the effort to go vote.
It cannot be overemphasized that the upcoming midterm elections are absolutely critical for Conservatives if we are to stop the current death spiral of America under the current administration. We decry that our liberties are being taken away, but with liberty comes responsibility. We the people, not the elected officials, must have our collective voices heard at the ballot box. This means we as individuals have the responsibility to get involved, explain to and support our neighbors in getting them to vote. We are the grassroots, not the money.
ALAN TURNER
Derby, Kansas