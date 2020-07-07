Mask mandates and requirements by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, the Sedgwick County Commission and Wichita City Council left area athletes and coaches wondering what policies they’d need to follow.
As Derby is set to resume activities on Wednesday, July 8 after its summer moratorium, the district is “strongly recommending” masks when able to do so. The school district will be adopting the decision made by the Sedgwick County Commission, which rejected the requirements outlined by Kelly on July 2.
Given the heat and physical constraints and the infrequent contact between athletes and staff, they are not required to wear masks if they’re able to keep a six-foot distance.
“Every single person who wears a mask makes themselves and everyone around them a little bit safer,” USD 260 Activities Director Russell Baldwin said. “The more people who do that, the better chance they have for a season. It’s not the end-all-be-all, but it will help us have a shot at a season with the more these kids can do.”
The opportunity to add summer events/tournaments on USD 260 grounds is also on hold, according to Baldwin. Those have yet to be canceled and will be reevaluated at a later date.
“We talked about volleyball maybe hosting a one-day tournament and having six
to eight teams come in with
no fans,” Baldwin said. “We’re not doing that as of now because of where we’re at.
We’re in a holding pattern.”
With the decisions inside Derby High School comes a curiosity of what neighboring districts are doing. Maize and its schools didn’t start any summer activities/conditioning until the end of June and Baldwin also said Campus is still in a shutdown due to a handful of athletes returning from a tournament that was linked to COVID-19.
A waiting game has also commenced as USD 260 awaits decisions from the Kansas State Board of Education and Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA). While a plan might be outlined by both entities, Baldwin emphasized that these also will remain fluid.
“We won’t have an idea of what [the fall could look like] until later this month,” he said. “However, come July 22, 23 and 24, it could look completely different three weeks from then. We could go in another complete shutdown and a shelter in place. We don’t know and that’s what is the crazy part about this process.”
Baldwin said with all the new mandates and decisions that could still be coming from the state, county or school district, coaches have made it a priority to provide as much normalcy as possible for their athletes.
“Every kid knows this is not a normal summer,” he said. “But if we can make them feel that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and that we’re going to continue to work and get better each day … anything they do now and even if there isn’t a season, they’re still making themselves better.”