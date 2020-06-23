Nearly one year after approving schematic designs for Panther Stadium, design development was given a unanimous 6-0 vote with an enlarged fan shop as well as a press box with elevator access.
Representatives from the school, architect (Schafter, Johnson, Cox and Frey) and construction (McCownGordon) companies were present to highlight the design developments, which were originally supposed to be discussion only and were later moved to action.
The construction guaranteed maximum price (GMP) will be set in September and construction is set to begin after Thanksgiving. The construction is set to conclude ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.
Both the press box/elevator ($384,120) and fan shop ($45,763) expansions were suggestions made by the stadium sub-committee and proposed before the board.
The approved design of the press box will be two levels and include a separate walkway that will be located on the backside of the structure. An elevator and vestibule will be placed on the southwest corner of the stadium. The current design forces all coaches, media and stadium volunteers to walk through each booth as they find their seat.
The approximate price of the stadium project now sits at $7.1 million.
“One of the challenges we have in allocating scarce resources is favoring one school over another, but [this stadium] touches the high schools and middle schools greatly,” board vice president Andy Watkins said of making the most of dollars spent.
The elevator becomes a code requirement once the press box reaches 500 square feet. The new press box will be approximately 105 feet long and 1,083 square feet. The current structure is 90 feet long and roughly 680 square feet.
The current press box was constructed prior to the code enforcement of 500 square feet and a required elevator.
“At least for me, I want to make sure what we do, we do it right the first time,” board president Justin Kippenberger said. “I wouldn’t want to get to a point where we say, ‘if we would have just made that press box a little bigger.’”
There will also be access to home seats from the front and back of the new home bleachers, which will be brand new and include 4,002 seats.
An expanded fan shop was also approved during the June 22 meeting, which will be attached to the concession stand.
Derby High School principal Tim Hamblin addressed the board ahead of its vote, detailing that these projects are long overdue and the stadium sub-committee hoped to address these issues in their proposals on Monday evening.
“Its current state is dangerous,” Hamblin said. “… We’ve made as many attempts [at improvements] as we possibly can.”
The board voted against an additional ticket booth and shade structure that would have added an additional $161,332 to the projected costs.
“I don’t argue that we may decide to get those in a year or two, but there is a roof on a school that we know has been leaking and we heard just a couple meetings ago that it’s getting really bad,” board member Mark Tillison added.