With election day approaching on Nov. 8, a number of voting options remain open to Derby residents.
Those wanting to cast their ballots early can complete advanced voting at Woodlawn United Methodist Church (431 S. Woodlawn) in Derby. Early in-person voting options will be offered from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1-4 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5. Additionally, the Sedgwick County Election Office at 510 N. Main in Wichita will be open for early voting through Nov. 7. Voters can fill out their ballots during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday), with early voting ending at noon on Nov. 7.
Poll sites will operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8, with sites in Derby located at Pleasantview Baptist Church (1335 N. Buckner), Calvary Baptist Church (1636 E. Patriot Ave.), Woodlawn United Methodist Church and South Rock Christian Church (900 S. Rock Road). Voters can use vote411.org to find their polling site. Busiest identified voting times at poll sites, according to the election office, are when sites open, over the noon hour and after 5 p.m, with voters encouraged to plan accordingly
Those not wanting to mail back their advance ballots can drop them off at any Sedgwick County polling site (or the election office) on election day. They can also be returned to a ballot drop box, including one located at the Derby Public Library.