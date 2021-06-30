It is not every day that you get an opportunity to sail like a pirate. The Derby Recreation Commission is providing the Derby community the chance on Thursday, July 8 at Rock River Rapids with the first annual cardboard boat regatta. Teams of 2-4 people of all ages are eligible to participate. All you need is cardboard and duct tape.
A cardboard boat regatta is a competition where participants construct a boat and race across a body of water. Occasionally, there will be obstacles to maneuver, but the inaugural race will be inside the lap pool without any added obstructions. “I thought it would be better to keep it simple since it is the first year of it,” Aquatic Coordinator Donita Grinde-Houtman said.
The inspiration for the event came from her previous job in Austin, Texas, where she was a part of a team that ran the aquatics division. “We tried this with the staff to provide a fun thing to do so they didn’t get burnout, and they loved it,” Houtman said. “When I got here, I was evaluating the programs; I wanted to change some to be new and exciting, so I thought we should try and let the community do an event like this.”
Awards for the event range from the most spectacular sinking boat, the most buoyant boat, and the most decorated boat. According to Houtman, there have been several varieties of presentation. “In the past, participants not only themed the boat but also made costumes,” Houtman said. It allows space to have fun with it.”
The boat’s construction must be completed before the event, but there will be an opportunity to fine-tune the craft at Rock River Rapids. In addition, there will be an inspection on the day of the event to make sure the boat is compliant with the guidelines provided on the Rock River Rapids website. Boats that do not follow these guidelines will not be allowed to race.
Participants are allowed to paint their boats, but it does need to be done before arriving at Rock River Rapids. Epoxy glue, fiberglass resins, and urethane-based paints will be prohibited. The hulls cannot be wrapped in plastic, and covering the entire boat in duct tape is not allowed. The crew compartment cannot be enclosed or in a way that might affect the escape of the ship.
The crew members’ bodies must be inside the boat, and the only way to move forward is with a paddle, which may be constructed out of cardboard or a pool noodle. Lifejackets must be worn by the participants and will be provided for use during the event.
As of June 24, six teams have signed up; interested teams can register the day of the event. There will be a $5 entry fee for the boat race. Non-season pass members will need to pay an additional $5 for entry into the park.
The event is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm. For more information about the rules and guidelines, visit rockriverrapids.com.