Following the action made by the Sedgwick County Commission on July 2, the Derby Recreation Commission announced its plans to “strongly encourage” masks in its facilities.
The DRC also indicated that masks are not meant to be used when they are limiting normal breathing or causing any additional health issues. This applies to indoor and outdoor activity with its facilities.
However, they recommend masks are worn when walking to each exercise location and again when departing.
“We weighed the options of cardio, machines or just lifting weights,” director of marketing Mykalynn Penny said. “… It’s a personal choice if you want to wear it as you’re working out, when you get on a machine and when you take it off.”
Penny said that the organization understands that not everyone’s fitness levels are the same and they wanted to be sensitive to the needs of their customers.
“We don’t want to hinder someone from being safe during their workout,” she said. “We also, though, want people to be safe because of any possible germs.”
Penny indicated that the DRC worked alongside the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association (KRPA) to make a thorough decision, but the organization chose to allow each facility to make its own decision.
“Every facility is different,” Penny said. “… Every recreation area is different and some KRPA organizations are just parks or facilities. It was left to each organization to choose how they wanted to proceed.”
After discussing the feelings of the statewide organization, Penny said superintendent Chris Drum reached the decision of a mask recommendation and then talked it through with DRC staff.
“We elaborated on it and we all agreed as a commission that it’s something we needed to do,” Penny added.
The director of marketing said that they’ve given their members their own water bottle to use and they’re washed thoroughly after usage. The DRC has also encouraged its customers to wipe down the machines they use before and after their workouts.
Penny said so far, so good with each of those plans.
“All of our members have adopted that and it’s really nice to see that everyone is taking that responsibility,” she said. “We feel fairly confident that our facility is going to remain safe. We hope that everyone continues to partner with the rest of the community in being able to make that possible.”