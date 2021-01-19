The fluidity of Derby Recreation Commission activity has arguably been felt in programming as much as any component of its operation.
March 2020 brought inevitable change, understanding that the first matter was shutting down activity until an evaluation of the pandemic had begun. Once the facilities underneath the DRC umbrella began to open two to three months later, the cycle of changes had just started.
“The very first thing I asked our programmers to do was to create a plan that would last eight or 10 weeks,” DRC Programming Director Vanessa Buehne said of the 2020 summer calendar. “Typically our summer programs are in 10-week sessions. We also did a plan for just five weeks because with the production of our program guide, we didn’t know where we’d be.”
At the same time, Buehne feels most of the overhaul occurred in the first 60-90 days of the pandemic, allowing them to set general guidelines in place as they planned future seasons. It provided some flow to its operation, understanding that only so much is possible.
The most substantial changes come with capacity requirements set by Sedgwick County health guidelines. Any changes to programming has been handled on a case-by-case basis.
“We were making regular changes when this all began,” she said. “For the most part, we’re seeing the programs of our [2020] winter guide go on as scheduled.”
Every space within Derby Recreation Commission facilities is also counted separately for capacity requirements. While it sees a capacity of 100 customers in the gym, all studios and the fitness center sit at half capacity of their regularly allotted participants.
Buehne indicated they are currently working on the DRC spring program guide and it is set to be in mailboxes the first week of March.
“We are always planning our programs at minimum two to three months prior to the start of the next session,” she said. “This year we are learning to be as flexible as we can be, knowing that we may have to make changes right before the session or program starts.”