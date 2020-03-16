New mandates by the Sedgwick County Health Department made Derby Recreation Commission closings almost inevitable.
Following the decision to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more, the DRC announced that its Derby fitness facility, Hubbard Arts Center and Oaklawn Activity Center would all be temporarily closed as of Monday evening, March 16.
According to the statement released on DRC social media, all associated programs are temporarily postponed, including the launch of spring programming on Monday, March 23.
“While this wasn’t an easy decision, we felt the direction and momentum that we’ve seen around us [led to this call],” Drum said. “First it was the schools shutting down even though they were on Spring Break. The declaration by the county is what really triggered this decision… it confirmed our thoughts and what we had potentially been making plans to do.”
Drum said the first steps taken will be to see how they handle memberships with the news of the program and facility cancellations. The superintendent also shared that they are researching credit or reimbursements toward spring programming. They will be modified, but the risk of canceling does still exist depending on future decisions made at the federal, state or county level.
“We’re certainly not putting a time on this,” he said. “Things can change and we’re being told the worst is still yet to come. We’re trying to be very fluid and make decisions on a weekly basis. It’ll be similar to what the schools are doing, but that could change.”
Drum said that finishing touches for the Hubbard Arts Center, including exterior painting and landscaping, will continue. That includes all other contracted work as well.
With the recommendation by the CDC to see gatherings of 50 or less through mid-May, he also shared that the grand opening of the facility (April 24 and 25) may be in jeopardy.
The announcement to close came after increased attention on disinfecting and cleaning surfaces through all three facilities.
Despite Monday’s decision, Drum said he is proud of how his staff handled initial plans of keeping the facility open.
“We feel that our staff has done a great job of cleaning and we’re proud of what they did for our facilities,” Drum said. “We wanted our community to understand we were doing everything in our effort to keep people healthy. We had added hand-sanitizing and disinfectant-wipe stations and made sure we were sharing the things that our staff was doing.”
The full statement from the Derby Recreation Commission Facebook page is below.