The Derby Recreation Commission held the inaugural cardboard boat regatta on July 8 at Rock River Rapids. Participants from around the area came to test their cardboard creations against the waters of the lap pool.
The participants were given the opportunity to paddle their boats down to the other side of the lap pool while being timed. The uncharted waters of the pool were unforgiving as only one cardboard craft completed the journey afloat.
The addition of the event by the DRC came as a way to create some new and exciting events for residents.